Letter: We must go on together

A little over a year ago, I ran for local elected office and lost. It hurt.

As hard as I worked, I accepted the election outcome and supported the winner because peacefully respecting the will of the people is what makes our democracy sacred.

That is what separates democracy from other governments — because we as a society allow majority rule — even when, as individuals, we disagree.

I hope supporters of the outgoing president remember that elections come and go; democracy should go on. Be open-minded to our new administration.

To supporters of the incoming president, please remember concerns about election and voting integrity are good and accepting defeat is hard.

Ultimately, we must go on together. That is how we have continued as a one nation under God — by pledging allegiance to our flag, our constitution, our America.

Aaron Kohrs

Hickory, NC