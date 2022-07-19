Letter: We know who is sailing this ship into the maelstrom.

Recently, Mr. Biden threatened oil companies with “emergency powers” if they didn’t produce more energy. Who does he think he is kidding? A few weeks ago, he said filling stations and convenience stores need to lower their gas prices. That may sound great to the sycophants in the media but how does that square with his past words and actions? Mr. Biden began his presidency by declaring war on American fossil fuel production. He opted to use the force of the federal government to make them do what he wants.

In a debate in 2019, CNN’s Dana Bash asked Biden if there would be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking in his administration. His response was, “No, we would—we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either— any fossil fuel.”

On 2/8/2020 Biden said, “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.” There were protesters in the crowd yelling, so he said, “That’s OK, these guys are OK, they want to do the same thing that I want to do, they want to phase out fossil fuels and we’re going to phase out fossil fuels.” That was his clear message to the energy sector.

Besides Mr. Biden’s hostility toward the oil companies, on May 9th of 2008, Maxine Waters was in congressional hearings with oil company executives. She told the Shell Oil CEO, “Guess what this liberal would be all about? This liberal would be all about socializing — would be about basically taking over and the government running all of your companies.” You can still watch this on YouTube.

The progressives and Democrats have declared our democracy is in dangerous waters. Democrats control the presidency, the House of Representatives, the Senate, the media, and the press. We know who is sailing this ship into the maelstrom.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover