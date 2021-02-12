Letter: We know blatant cheating when it is staring us in the face

With all due respect Mr. Turman your hypocrisy runs right in line with what your totalitarian media wants viewers to believe. But once again forgets that the past always comes back to haunt you when you practice to deceive!
In the past four years we witnessed one of the most vicious, absurd, childish, and mean-spirited attacks on a private citizen that I think this country has ever seen. President Trump won the 2016 election outright from a corrupt, entitled Washington elitist that was taking debate questions from CNN ahead of the debates. Only God knows how long this practice has been going on. But she was clearly the one trying to cheat.
Moving forward we watched and listened for four years how the 2016 election was illegitimate because the media failed to convince the American people that the media's chosen one should have won. We were dragged for four years through so much mud, muck and lies that the stink of this will never wash off of us, but it did expose once and for all what the media in this country and Democrat politicians are capable of doing and saying.
Now Mr. Turman wants more then 74 million voters to unsee what we witnessed election night and accept that as normal behavior for an election night. When in fact what we witnessed was the trickery and the undoing of more voting rules that Democrats have spent decades working tirelessly changing and corrupting so they can make voting irrelevant.
The only way this country will ever see fair elections again is to get voting machines that are being hacked out of our election process. Going back to paper ballots and absentee ballots is the only way we will see the corruption removed from our voting process.
So with all of Mr. Turman's facts and figures he still does not explain why the vote counting had to stop election night and why Republicans were blocked, bullied, and threatened from watching the mail in ballots being counted! I think we all can agree we know blatant cheating and corruption when it is staring us in the face and laughing at us!
So stop wasting your time trying to convince 74 million people that Joe Biden is our rightful president when we know the truth. The truth is that Democrats and Globalist stole this election with mail in ballots using a manmade virus they still continue to use to their advantage. So let's work on trying to get through the next four years of King Biden and Queen Kamala taking their orders through an earpiece legislating through EO's more of the egotistical Obama Hope and Radical Change that America is about to witness once again.
Eugene Reid
Hickory NC