Letter: We know blatant cheating when it is staring us in the face

With all due respect Mr. Turman your hypocrisy runs right in line with what your totalitarian media wants viewers to believe. But once again forgets that the past always comes back to haunt you when you practice to deceive!

In the past four years we witnessed one of the most vicious, absurd, childish, and mean-spirited attacks on a private citizen that I think this country has ever seen. President Trump won the 2016 election outright from a corrupt, entitled Washington elitist that was taking debate questions from CNN ahead of the debates. Only God knows how long this practice has been going on. But she was clearly the one trying to cheat.

Moving forward we watched and listened for four years how the 2016 election was illegitimate because the media failed to convince the American people that the media's chosen one should have won. We were dragged for four years through so much mud, muck and lies that the stink of this will never wash off of us, but it did expose once and for all what the media in this country and Democrat politicians are capable of doing and saying.