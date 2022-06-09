Letter: We don't need more gun laws; we just need to obey God's laws

In response to all the debate about gun ownership, the fact is, guns don't kill people, people use guns to kill people. The Bible states, evil all begins all in the heart. Murder, adultery, theft, etc. It begins with one's thoughts that he dwells upon and, then, puts those thoughts into action.

Just like a six pack of beer, a bottle of whiskey, drugs. Those items were upon a shelf, not bothering anyone. It was when one abused them with bad intentions. A thought from the heart was the problem.

Another concern is how come Joe Biden can send weapons to Ukraine to kill and destroy others, but he doesn't want Americans to have them to protect their families?

No, we don't need more gun laws; we just need to obey God's laws. Thou shalt not kill. A thought from the heart.

Julie Magaha

Lenoir