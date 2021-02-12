Letter: We don't always get what we want so drop the Confederate monument fight

To the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, the Confederate monument at the old 1924 Catawba Courthouse, now the site of the Catawba County Historical Society in Newton, is considered hatred and intimidation toward Black people (as per Jennifer Steighner in her comments on page A4 February 4, 2021 Hickory Daily Record - Your Thoughts).

To others the statue is a memorial to those who died in our country fighting for the Confederacy. You and I, as well as others remember being told as we grew up that we don't always get what we want and in the long run sometimes it is best. The committee needs to let this issue go because it has become an obsession. Move forward to more important things - it's been going back and forth way too long.