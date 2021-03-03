Letter: We do not have racial problems in Little Alex

Everyone who wants Confederate memorials removed from government spaces should be required to research their ancestry for identification of their kinfolk who fought in the Civil War.

So-called “war memorials” are everywhere, for the Revolutionary War, Spanish American War, the Alamo, WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, War in Iraq, etc. But, they do not honor war nor its purposes. They honor the soldiers who lost their lives fighting the war.

In my county, there is a large flagpole out in the middle of a pasture, in the countryside. Sometimes, the Confederate battle flag waves from it. I feel like crying as I drive by. My German immigrant great-great-grandfather lost his two sons and a son-in-law in the Civil War. He was also a soldier and asked for a leave of absence to go home and check on his wife, daughter and her infant child. It was granted. But, he did not return in the allotted time and was designated as a deserter.

He and a few family members are buried in the family cemetery at the base of the mountain where they lived in northern Alexander County. As I walked the area where this German immigrant lived, I wondered if, when the axe handle broke, did he cuss in German or English.