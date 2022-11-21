Letter: We are so blessed in America

Thank you, D.G. Martin for your encouraging thoughts regarding Thanksgiving. It is one of my favorite family gatherings.

My side of the family, the Welborns used to have this family gathering when my parents were alive. Now everyone has grown children and don’t seem to have that desire any more. It is disappointing to me.

I’m going to my husband’s side of the family where we will share those good times and new ones. God should be at the center of our thinking about Thanksgiving and knowing the Pilgrims endured many hardships to get to this country.

We are so blessed in America and lots of times take it for granted.

Kay Bowman

Hickory