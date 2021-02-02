Letter: We are in a war against COVID-19

Why? Why? Why? In the coming month there is the potential of 100,000 Americans dying on US soil. Over 400,000 died before January 20th. Why are we still dismissive? Why are we not calling ourselves to service? Why is this still a political ideology that divides us, instead of a fight uniting us?!!! We are literally in a war against an enemy, COVID-19, that can show up anywhere at any time. An enemy, in many ways, has infiltrated the lives of our friends and families dividing us in so many ways.

We finally got truths about COVID-19 from the White House podium. We finally got a reality check through scientific facts. If you hate science your head may have been spinning with big science words but we got truths. It’s OK, let’s summarize in the simplest terms.

COVID-19 is not the flu it’s much much worse. Testing is still inadequate, COVID-19 is mutating. The vaccine rollout is falling short of what we were previously promised. People are having long term effects from COVID-19 and people are dying from COVID-19. “If you don’t know the answer don’t guess!”

There is hope! Only because science didn’t throw up their hands. Healthcare workers didn’t throw up their hands. They may have wanted to but they did not. They stayed in the fight! Why don’t we join them?

