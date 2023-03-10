On March 4 of 2022 I wrote a letter that appeared here calling China, Russia, and Iran the New Axis Powers. I did not include North Korea because it is merely a client state of China. During August/September 2022, China and Russia launched joint military drills. One rarely engages in military exercises with an enemy.

China is benefiting from Russia's war in Ukraine. They're getting cheap fossil fuels from Putin, selling their goods in Russia, and experiencing a general feeling of euphoria over the failures of America. We have allowed China to become our pharmacy, clothier, bank, technology store, and manufacturer of lots of essential products. If, and when, they take Taiwan, they will control the access to computer chips in America.

We are quite fortunate that the recent Chinese balloon excursion across the American continent contained no pathogens or EMP devices. Either could easily have been aboard the vessel. Both could be delivered by balloon. American citizens are being forced to pay for a lot of militaries these dark days. We made the Taliban one of the most powerful military forces in the Middle East by leaving them billions of dollars in equipment. Americans are paying China to build its huge military through our trade deficits. We are arming Ukraine as we endure this proxy war with Russia.

America is facing a lot of external pressures. With a $31 trillion deficit, how do we keep paying for all of this? Why hasn't the U.S. taken Russia to the world court concerning the atrocities we have seen them commit in Ukraine? The United Nations is a feckless bureaucratic nightmare that desires to build a one world order. The order the UN wants is an authoritarian society. What the UN is best at is condemning the U.S. and Israel. It does a fine job of that.

We have entered a cold war with the New Axis Powers. Russia did not allow the first Cold War to interfere with their imperialistic ventures. Those learning history today are likely not familiar with the Soviet invasions of Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968. History appears to have gaps when it reflects upon the actions of authoritarian, hostile nations in the last 75 years since World War II.

Unfortunately, we do not have the quality of leadership we had when we won the first cold war. I am very concerned about this new cold war.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover