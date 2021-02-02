Letter: We are a republic, not a democracy

It appears to me that somewhere along the way, we became confused about the form of our government. We are not a democracy. We are a republic.

After much research and study and debate, our Founders soundly rejected the democracy form of government for good reason. Every democracy up to that point had failed miserably. Our pledge of allegiance clearly states "And to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God."

Our divided states of America is in big trouble and at this point in our history, we are headed for much bigger trouble if we don't stop and look up to the only one who can help us reverse our course, if that is possible. God has and will always have the last word on whether we can reverse what is a downward spiral in the spiritual, moral and wicked degeneration of our country.

Don't be deceived, God will not be mocked. Whatever we sow, so shall we reap. We are suffering what is a terminal case of truth decay. Our newly elected president has continually used the term democracy to describe our country. Pray for him to stand for the truth.

William H. Spangler

Hickory NC