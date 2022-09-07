Letter: We all can do better; that is the American way

After standing by idly reading the many editorials written by a select few, I can no longer stand by. The select few I can count on one hand, who relentlessly disparage truth, fairness, compromise and reconciliation in ALL their submissions to the HDR editorial section, have lost their perspective somewhere along the line in their lives.

The “FBI raid is more meddling in elections” editorial in 8/26/22 is a case in point. The editorial is so un-American in many ways it doesn’t dignify a response, let alone a counter point.

The vitriol espoused against persons, places and things in each and every article written by him and his “Fab Five” (not) like-minded individuals is truly remarkable. And sad. It’s time good citizens, who like me have stood on the sidelines while our country is being ripped apart by partisanship, stay silent no longer. All I can say is, “Mr. Shuford, have you no decency, sir?

We all can be and do better. That is the American way!

Ray Cerda

Hickory