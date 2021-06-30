Letter: Watch out for "Snicker McFuddles"

Mr. Reid, you are a Snicker McFuddle. While others pitch in for a more compassionate America, Snicker McFuddles regale in spreading balderdash. It’s quite contagious, by the way, especially for those not paying attention.

Quick aside: you can thank President Biden (and other responsible adults) for a new Catawba County $15 million dollar grant from the American Rescue Plan funding. I like that a lot better than calling folks a bunch of useless names. Somehow it comes across as, well, you know positive — new jobs, opportunity, water, sewage improvement, etc.

But back to the subject at hand: the Snicker McFuddling. Our former POTUS will likely end up in one of those unbecoming free blue suits (not the custom silk he is fond of). Why? Because he constantly gets caught with his hand in other peoples' pocket and those who were "McFuddled" are looking for payback. It's not that they hate him, they hate what he does to them, and only then do they hate him because, uh, they trusted him.

Some nearly 30 lawsuits/legal actions are now pending against the one who didn't lose the election but actually did. A striking number of his cabinet members and other close associates have been indicted, found guilty of various offenses, or soon will be. Is there a pattern here? Uh, possibly.