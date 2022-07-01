 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Walker taught democracy in an integrated setting

We need more creators like Penny Walker.

At her death last month at age 102, memories poured from fans of her style of teaching. Without waiting for a stodgy public education system to lead, Penny’s Jack & Jill School introduced local children to democracy with a racially integrated staff and student body that included handicapped children.

Her methodology was as sound as Gibraltar — value each child’s uniqueness and curiosity. There are no plaques or monuments to Penny, just a select alumni who remember her serene smile and invitation to learn.

Mary Ellen Snodgrass

Hickory

