Letter: Wake up, fellow deplorables

The liberal radicals call us "deplorables" and "fly over people" and laughingly say they can smell us when they drive past a Walmart. They forget that they make their $40 million a year because of us. We watch their movies and TV shows, we buy their music and we watch them play sports. We build the cars they drive; we refine the gas they use. We build their homes and cut their lawns. They owe all of what they have to us, but they look down their nose at us and ridicule us, as if their opinion is so much better than ours.

In the 1990s I stopped attending movies and buying music. I drastically cut-down on the sports games I watched. To compensate, I stopped buying any product that was advertised during the game. Advertising revenue, after all, is what pays their huge salaries. I missed Coke and McDonalds for a while — until I noticed that they had stopped advertising. My method of "passive aggression" hits them where it hurts: in their wallet.

So, my fellow fly over people, I urge you to join my boycott of these mouthy elite liberals. Let us use their own tactics against them —Let’s CANCEL them. Let’s stop putting money in their pocket and watch the mighty fall.