Letter: Vote on behalf of your community, fellow citizens

Not caring about politics and refusing to vote is a privilege many don't understand. A common excuse for not caring about politics I often hear is that it “stresses people out” or that it is “too corrupt” therefore exemplifying why they do not vote.

But if politics stresses you out, imagine how much it stresses out marginalized groups that are directly impacted by politics. Elections hold the power of changing the lives of people for better or for worse. This election has mixed feelings for so many people, leaving so many people wanting to not vote. If you personally do not want to vote, I urge you to vote on behalf of others. Vote on behalf of your community. Vote on behalf of the black mother who is worried about her son being pulled over on his way back from work. Vote on behalf of the women who are worried that their reproductive rights are at risk. Vote on behalf of your American neighbors, protect their rights even if yours aren’t at risk.