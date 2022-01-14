Letter: Vice President supported looters, sent wrong message

“Certain dates echo throughout history ... December 7, 1941; Sept. 11, 2001 and January 6, 2021.” That’s Vice-President Kamala Harris on January 6.

On June 17, 2020, Stephen Colbert queried then candidate Harris about “protests still happening in major cities.” She replied: “Right. That’s right. But they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop. This a movement. I’m telling you ... Because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before election day in November. And they’re not gonna after election day ... They’re not gonna let up. And they should not.”

On June 1, 2020 Harris tweeted: “If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

Condoning the summer of riots likely sent a message to January 6 rioters. Wrong message. The rioters, looters and arsonists of 2020 were Biden voters. The rioters of January 6, 2021 were Trump voters.

January 6 was indeed profoundly disturbing. But it doesn’t remind me of Pearl Harbor. I think of Ray Epps, “Scaffold Commander” and other seemingly professional instigators on the Capitol grounds that day. Revolver News has clips and analyses on several. See “Meet Ray Epps, Part 2."

