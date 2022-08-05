Letter: Veterans deserve our support

I urge Sen. Burr, Rep. McHenry and Sen. Tillis to give their support to the PACT Act.

Our servicemen are asked to stand up for our country. They answered that call and put themselves between us and those who would do us harm. We promised to take care of them in exchange for that sacrifice. The votes against the PACT Act told them and this nation that we do not care for their health, their patriotism, or our promises.

There is no good reason to vote against the PACT Act. When supporting our veterans, we are not Republicans or Democrats. We are Americans. To divide up along party lines here is without honor. As a fellow Republican, I am disappointed in anyone that would vote against a veteran in need. I will, however, be happy to vote against anyone who does.

And if some of my elected officials are not running for reelection, I'll vote against their heir apparent.

We need to get this done.

Lee K. Traxler,

Hickory