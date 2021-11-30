Letter: Veteran thankful for support, meals

I want to thank the Hickory Daily Record for publishing the list of companies and people who offered free things and discounts to veterans on Veterans Day.

Many thanks to Landmark Roofing for paying for meals (including tips) at Parkway Restaurant. My stepfather and I enjoyed a wonderful breakfast. The Parkway staff was great. Then later in the day a couple of my veteran friends and I enjoyed a free lunch at O'Charley's. We saw a number of our friends there, and we all thank O'Charley's for their support of veterans.

On behalf of the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, I want to thank all companies and individuals who showed their support for the men and women who served this great country.

Also, many thanks to HDR staff writer Sarah Johnson for her article about help available to veterans in our area. I would like to update some information Sarah included in her article. The new mailing address for the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans is P. O. Box 404, Newton, NC 28658. And my email address is drvandett@gmail.com.

I'm proud of being part of a community that cares about the men and women who have served and are currently serving. And to all Vietnam era veterans, "Welcome Home."

Ric Vandett

Hickory