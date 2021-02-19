Letter: Vaccines delivered efficiently, quickly

It seems that many, if not most, of us are much quicker to complain or criticize than we are to compliment or say thank you for a good job. I am going to buck that trend to compliment and thank the Catawba County Public Health Department and all their associates, volunteers, nurses, administrative personnel, everyone involved in the Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

When I see the long lines in neighboring counties and elsewhere in the country waiting to receive their vaccination, the more thankful I am to have an efficient health department. We (my wife and I) just finished our second COVID-19 vaccine shot and must say how pleased we are with the whole process. Yes, because the phone lines were so busy, seemingly all the time, it was somewhat of a PITA to get through and talk to a live warm human. But once we did it was smooth sailing.

Although she had to be tired of talking to grouchy old men aggravated at the world for not getting their calls answered, the lady was most pleasant and helpful and in a matter of minutes we had an appointment for our first shot. Our appointment was at 12:05 PM and she was careful to warn us that timing was important – “Do not arrive early, do not be late, walk up to the registration desk at 12:05 so as not to create a waiting line.” We did just that.