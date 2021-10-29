 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinations should be required
Letter: Vaccinations should be required

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition.

We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.

Alvin Blake

Hickory

