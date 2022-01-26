Letter: US in need of a more sane nuclear weapons policy

On Jan. 3, the leading nuclear weapon states: the U.S., Russia, China, France and the U.K., issued a joint statement reaffirming presidents Reagan’s and Gorbachev’s dictum that “a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought."

This is a new and positive development but somehow hypocritical as all these nations are upgrading their weapon systems. We celebrated, on Jan. 22, the 1st anniversary of the ratification of the United Nations' TPNW (the Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons).

President Biden would do well to fulfill his campaign promise to make the U.S. defense less dependent on them. The first step would be to join the other nations with a no-first-use policy. That is a beginning that is sorely needed.

Bert Crain

Hickory