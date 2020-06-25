Letter: Uphold the law, Gov. Cooper

I am deeply concerned that a mob was allowed to tear down the statue of the Confederate soldier that has stood on the grounds of the old State House in Raleigh for about one-hundred years. The mob then hanged the statue in effigy, adding insult to injury. And to reward their action, Governor Cooper applauded the mob and promised to take-down all Statues of Remembrance dedicated to anything or anyone that offends the mob.
No, I am not a neo-confederate still fighting the lost cause; but I am a natural born citizen of the State of North Carolina, and I believe in the Rule of Law.
According to North Carolina law, an object of remembrance on public property may not be permanently removed. An object of remembrance can be relocated temporarily or permanently only when it is necessary for preservation, or to accommodate a construction project, such as a building expansion or adding a parking lot.
The object of remembrance MUST be returned within 90 days of completion of the project that required its relocation. If the place of relocation is different from the original site, the object of remembrance MUST BE PLACED IN A LOCATION OF SIMILAR PROMINENCE.
Check-mate, Governor Cooper! What possible location has a similar prominence to the old capital building? Certainly not the basement of a museum! Or, like your mob buddies, do you just intend to ignore the law?
Governor, I’m not interested in pacifying anyone for political gain, I am only concerned for the rule of law! So, Governor, if the law does not suit your fancy, change the law! But do not, under some pretense, attempt to ignore the law.
Governor, I mean no disrespect to your Office, but the entire State is watching.
Thomas Allen
Hickory, NC
