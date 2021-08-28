Letter: United action can defeat this virus

I cannot begin to understand why so many of our fellow citizens refuse to get the COVID vaccination. 633,000 Americans have died from COVID, over 38 million infections. Those numbers continue to climb. We have safe, effective vaccines, so why would anyone in their right mind not take it? How can the unvaccinated be so selfish?

Every single day I read about someone who refused the vaccine and wound up in the hospital to suffer and often die after infecting others. In most every case the infected says they wish they had been vaccinated. These people are not just killing themselves, but they put at risk all of us. If someone refuses the vaccine and becomes infected, then that is their personal choice, but their decision will infect others, and there will be no end to the COVID nightmare.