Letter: United action can defeat this virus

I cannot begin to understand why so many of our fellow citizens refuse to get the COVID vaccination. 633,000 Americans have died from COVID, over 38 million infections. Those numbers continue to climb. We have safe, effective vaccines, so why would anyone in their right mind not take it? How can the unvaccinated be so selfish?
Every single day I read about someone who refused the vaccine and wound up in the hospital to suffer and often die after infecting others. In most every case the infected says they wish they had been vaccinated. These people are not just killing themselves, but they put at risk all of us. If someone refuses the vaccine and becomes infected, then that is their personal choice, but their decision will infect others, and there will be no end to the COVID nightmare.
I was in the grocery store today. 95% of the people in the building did not wear a mask. Wear a mask! Yes, it is uncomfortable but, my gosh, it is a very small price to pay to help protect us all. The delay in getting vaccinated has allowed the virus to mutate and threaten everybody. I think about World War II when we came together to fight our common enemy. Today, we all have a common enemy, yet so many Americans choose to sit on the sidelines and do nothing. Please get the vaccine, wear a mask and let’s together defeat this dreaded virus. Protect yourself and those around you. The alternative to this is more deaths, more people suffering in the hospital and more people being infected by those stubborn, irresponsible people who did not get the vaccine and wear a mask.