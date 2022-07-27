Letter: TV programs have changed and not for the better

What has happened to TV programing? Don’t tell me you enjoy the pre-show highlights in 90 seconds, followed by a brief report of one segment of the program, then quickly switched to the local affiliate station for weather and traffic. Then numerous advertisements, local mostly are aired, followed by another short segment of the “program” you tuned in for.

How long will people be gullible to this waste of time or money?

Gail King of the CBS Morning Show is a smart lady. I used to enjoy the program but the format has changed so much. The CBS Evening News with Nora O’Donnell is the same way. The only good programs appear to be sports. I sure hope they don’t fall prey to this nonsense.

The definition of a “program” has changed drastically and not for the better.

If this is a CBS Special format, it is anything but informative.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory