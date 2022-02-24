Letter: Turn anger over arches into action, become a more active member of this community

Downtown areas in many areas across the country are dying, and it's really amazing to read about and see all of the positive and constructive things the City of Hickory has done to revitalize the city and make it a better place to live. We need to be thankful for all of the positive things our city has accomplished.

At the same time, it's horrific that the arches have collapsed, and, thank God, no one was hurt or killed. I'm sure a thorough investigation will take place, and people who need to be held accountable for mistakes made with the arches will be held accountable.

To those who always seem to be angry and are making negative comments about almost every positive thing the city tries to accomplish, perhaps, you can make attempts to channel much of that anger and vitriol in constructive ways, such as attending city council meetings, to voice your opinions and concerns. Who knows? If many of those individuals who have been so angrily voicing their opinions about the arches had attended city council meetings prior to them being erected, the issues with the way they were erected and collapsing might not have happened in the first place.

