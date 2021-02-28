Letter: Trump's election loss rests at his feet

Prior to Jan. 6, Eugene Reid might have had a point about wasting time trying to convince 74 million Trump supporters “that Joe Biden is our rightful president when we know the truth." I guess my “facts and figures” do not support Eugene and Sandra Bolick’s version of the truth.

Mr. Reid made a statement about the “undoing of more voting rules that Democrats have spent decades working tirelessly changing and corrupting." With all due respect to Mr. Reid, most, if not all the swing states in question where Biden won that Trump insists were stolen, have Republican legislatures. They wrote the rules for conducting an election during a pandemic, not Democrats. It is true Democrats have long fought voter suppression and racial gerrymandering and will, rightfully continue to do so.

People can and do change their minds given additional facts and just maybe a letter to the HDR might offer a reader something to think about. If Nikki Haley and Liz Cheney are willing to risk bright futures in Republican politics by speaking out against Trump’s lying about the election, then others may as well.

Allan Hodges and Chet Wronski both addressed Sandra Bolick’s reply to my letter but additionally review of the 12th Amendment to the Constitution might address some of her Constitutional concerns.

