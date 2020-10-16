Letter: Trump would rather rely on his gut than conclusions of meticulous scientists

Exchanges during the recent vice-presidential debate have prompted me to write about the following observations. I've noticed that on the issue of climate change the Trump administration is essentially handling it the same way as the Covid crisis.

Specifically, denial of the well-established scientific facts and blocking the truth from Americans by changing EPA and other websites. In addition, muzzling scientists, isolating America from cooperation with other countries, and Mr. Trump’s delusional belief that he can somehow intuit facts more accurate than the conclusions established from scientists performing hundreds of thousands of hours of meticulous measurements and research around the globe.

These measurements include satellite network information, ocean temperature data from networks of buoys collecting measurements round the globe, atmospheric measurements, soil and ice core measurements. Interpreted using basic principles of chemistry and physics these measurements point unambiguously to our consumption of fossil fuel as the reason for the rapid and damaging climate disruption we are experiencing.