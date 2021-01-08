 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump will do anything to soothe fractured ego
It is time for media pundits and ordinary citizens to stop declaring that Donald Trump is a liar, a bully and a narcissist. Instead, they should recognize, more with sorrow than condemnation, that the man is mentally ill.

His unbridled self-regard has reached a stage that renders him genuinely delusional. He will say, believe, and do anything that soothes his fractured ego.

If he were not such a grave threat to our form of government and our way of life, he would be more deserving of our compassion than of our contempt.

Kermit Turner

Hickory NC

