Letter: Trump was so addicted to power that he tried to undermine Constitution, rule of law

Unpatriotic and cowardly, all but a few honorable Republican politicians continue to defend Donald Trump. More troubling, perplexing, and frustrating however, is the Republican voter who is loyal to our Constitution and Republic but continues to defend and rationalize the behavior of our former president.

Belief in the Constitution and the governing principles of our republic and support for Trump’s big lie are oil and water. There is no defense of the attempt by Donald Trump or anyone to remain in power after losing an election.

Recent letters to the editor reveal the tricks Trump supporters use to convince others and themselves that we/they did not see or hear what we/they heard on January 6, 2021. They deflect, they conflate, they spread misinformation and unproven conspiracies heard on conservative media rather than face the truth.

No amount of deflection changes the truth. Hating Joe Biden does not erase the efforts by Trump to remain in office.

The looting and destruction of property during the protests over the killing of George Floyd does not erase the violent, threatening behavior we and they witnessed on Jan. 6.

One letter made the statement that Joe Biden makes Donald Trump look like an angel. A fallen one, yes but Joe Biden’s performance regardless of how it is viewed, does not eliminate the overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump tried but failed to stay in power after losing the election.

There are some so addicted to power that they would undermine the republic and follow a path to authoritarianism to hold onto power. But there are other Trump supporters who would not follow that path if only they would allow themselves to see where granting a person too much power, such as overturning the outcome of a certified election, can end up.

Well, the Russian invasion of Ukraine paints a very clear picture of where too much power in the hands of one person can end up. May this brutal act of evil serve as a reminder that our faith in and support for the Constitution, the rule of law, and our republic must never be compromised by our biases, our politics, and likes or dislikes for any individual politician.

David Turman

Hickory