Letter: Trump thought only of himself

One thing we can say for Donald J. Trump is that he always acts true to character, always does what he thinks is in his best interest at the moment.

Perhaps the most flagrant example of this and of gross hypocrisy was his denunciation of violence soon after the House of Representatives impeached him for the second time.

Just one week earlier he had inspired and incited a mob to march on the Capitol and frighten the vice president and Congress into overturning the election results, thus making himself president for another four years.

But once his insurrection failed and the House impeached him a second time and he faced possible conviction by the Senate and permanent disbarment from holding public office, it was certainly in his self-interest to denounce the very violence that he had inspired.

For weeks leading up to the election he had misled, brainwashed, and manipulated his most vehement supporters into believing that, if he lost, then the election was "rigged."