Letter: Trump stoked the fires of division
Letter: Trump stoked the fires of division

It's been a long four years for, what's become, our deeply divided country. Donald Trump certainly didn't cause this division, but he's taken every opportunity to stoke the fires and increase it.

A popular European magazine's article recently described Trump's presidency much better than I could. "He's leaving the White House the same way he entered the White House... with no dignity and no decency." I'll add, he's leaving behind a Republican party that has a lot of soul searching to do before it can present itself as anything more than a puppet of the former President.

Let's hope for the best.

Steve Bridges

Hickory NC 

