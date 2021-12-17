Letter: Trump must not be allowed another chance

Daniel Rodriguez tearfully apologized for tasing the Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol stating clearly, he was there because Trump asked him to be there. I feel for the young man and all the poor souls conned by Trump into carrying out the atrocities we all witnessed on Jan. 6.
Daniel will most likely, along with 100’s more, suffer the consequences of his actions while Trump and his minions will be free to live life as they choose, maybe even another run for President.
It would take a mini-series to document all caught in web of Donald Trump. Some like Manafort and Stone chose life in gutter politics before Trump. Some like Guiliani are washed up politicians seeking relevance. Then we have those like Meadows blinded by the lights of power. Some even caught COVID due to Trump’s reckless disregard for the disease.
The fallout from Trump’s unwillingness to accept losing the election sadly does not stop with the above examples. Innocent people working in our elections are being victimized for doing their job. People are leaving key elections jobs across swing states because of threats to personal safety.
“Lord Jesus where are the police” ask Ruby Freeman as she called 911 in fear to the people pounding on her door. They believed the lies of election fraud spread by right wing news organizations and the President mentioning her name 18 times in that infamous phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State.
Reuters is running a series on the threats of harm to elections officials including death threats and racist taunts spanning 14 states. The documented threats total over 800, 100 being serious enough to warrant prosecution.
Ruby Freeman, a retiree who was making $16/hour for temporary work during the election has had to close her small business and change her residence out of fear for her safety. I hear that Trump’s unrelenting claims of a fraudulent election has 65% of Republicans believing the “big lie”.
While I question the veracity of that many believing the lie, the remaining 35% of Republicans must get off the sidelines and make sure Trump never again gets the chance to use violence, hand-picked Governors and Secretaries of State, gerrymandering, and an array of new voter suppression laws in Republican controlled swing states to ignore the outcomes of elections not in their favor.
Ruth Long
Hickory