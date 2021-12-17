Letter: Trump must not be allowed another chance

Daniel Rodriguez tearfully apologized for tasing the Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol stating clearly, he was there because Trump asked him to be there. I feel for the young man and all the poor souls conned by Trump into carrying out the atrocities we all witnessed on Jan. 6.

Daniel will most likely, along with 100’s more, suffer the consequences of his actions while Trump and his minions will be free to live life as they choose, maybe even another run for President.

It would take a mini-series to document all caught in web of Donald Trump. Some like Manafort and Stone chose life in gutter politics before Trump. Some like Guiliani are washed up politicians seeking relevance. Then we have those like Meadows blinded by the lights of power. Some even caught COVID due to Trump’s reckless disregard for the disease.

The fallout from Trump’s unwillingness to accept losing the election sadly does not stop with the above examples. Innocent people working in our elections are being victimized for doing their job. People are leaving key elections jobs across swing states because of threats to personal safety.