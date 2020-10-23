Letter: Trump is trying to gaslight America

A syndrome is a set of symptoms which are correlated with each other and often associated with a disease or disorder. A disorder is a state of confusion or I guess we could say not normal or typical. J.V. Fitzsimmons called Chester Wronski a “poster child for Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The Trump era has exposed us all to new syndromes, disorders, even vocabulary. Gaslighting was not a term that I heard with frequency until Trump.

The term means the psychological manipulation of someone into questioning their sanity and came from a movie from the 1930’s where some deranged husband was trying to drive his wife crazy.

According to Psychology Today there is no such condition as TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Sharing Mr. Wronski’s opinions of our President, I can’t speak for him but I have never let my feelings about this President cause me to vomit or lose sleep other than the night of the election in 2016, or seek counseling.

If TDS does in fact exist, then I suppose LDS (Liberal Derangement Syndrome) could also exist and J.V. could be the poster boy for that syndrome.