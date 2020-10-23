Letter: Trump is trying to gaslight America

A syndrome is a set of symptoms which are correlated with each other and often associated with a disease or disorder. A disorder is a state of confusion or I guess we could say not normal or typical. J.V. Fitzsimmons called Chester Wronski a “poster child for Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
The Trump era has exposed us all to new syndromes, disorders, even vocabulary. Gaslighting was not a term that I heard with frequency until Trump.
The term means the psychological manipulation of someone into questioning their sanity and came from a movie from the 1930’s where some deranged husband was trying to drive his wife crazy.
According to Psychology Today there is no such condition as TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Sharing Mr. Wronski’s opinions of our President, I can’t speak for him but I have never let my feelings about this President cause me to vomit or lose sleep other than the night of the election in 2016, or seek counseling.
If TDS does in fact exist, then I suppose LDS (Liberal Derangement Syndrome) could also exist and J.V. could be the poster boy for that syndrome.
I think Trump is trying to gaslight, manipulate the entire country and gets some sick pleasure from the thought that he is driving Liberals crazy. All he is doing is strengthening our resolve to send him back to Mar-a-Lago.
Trump is the living, breathing, walking explanation of a disorder called narcissistic personality disorder, a disorder that is disqualifying for effective leadership. It does not matter if he has lied 1,000 times or 30,000 times, he has no credibility. All those Generals like Kelly and Mattis understand that. All those Republicans who make up the Lincoln Project know that. His sister, niece, even Rudy’s daughter knows that.
We have observed Trump attack our Constitution, our values, our trust in our Democracy, our government agencies and our allies for the last four years. Mr. Wronski, myself and millions of voters suffer from nothing but a rational commitment to remove him from office and elect Joe Biden for President.
Donna Roulic
Hickory, NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!