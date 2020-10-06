Letter: Trump is stumbling block on path to equality

I've lived 83 years in this country and have been proud to be a citizen in spite of its faults. To follow our laws: all people should be equal.

I think our democracy is headed that way. Our biggest stumbling block is the man who lives in the people's White House with close ties to criminals and his cronies.

It's obvious that man wants to be a dictator at all costs and take away our wonderful country and its lofty ideas.

He is corrupt, greedy, totally wrapped up in himself, caring nothing at all about trying to heal the wounds present in our country.

He alone is the person who has spread the deadly COVID-19. We can't fight this disease when he and his followers disregard the scientists who work to end the grief caused by this disease.

Finally, I want to ask you: Who on earth needs a gold toilet?

Jacqueline T. Little

Hickory NC