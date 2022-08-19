Letter: Trump is reaping what he sowed

Regarding the Patrick McHenry tweet in the August 11 Hickory Daily Record: “It is unbelievable that the FBI would raid President Trump’s home in Florida — the first time a former President has ever been subjected to such treatment.”

What is unbelievable is Congressman McHenry making a comment without knowledge of the reason/reasons the FBI and US Attorney General felt it necessary to execute a search warrant on the former president’s home. The former president made the search public, not the attorney general.

What is unbelievable is that a law-and-order congressman would participate in undermining the FBI and DOJ. Yes, this is a first, but the former president is the first president to have been impeached twice, the first to refuse to accept the results of an election and attempt a coup to overturn the 2020 election leading to the events of Jan. 6 that Congressman McHenry personally experienced. To my knowledge the first to take classified documents when he left office.

Richard Nixon had a loyal base of support of 25% after he resigned. This was before Fox News, social media, and the proliferation of misinformation. It is therefore believable, even expected, the Trump base would react as they are to the FBI executing a search warrant to recover classified documents the former president should never have taken. A lesser and unintentional mishandling of classified information cost David Petraeus his job as director of the CIA, probation, and $100K.

The same cannot be said for Congressman McHenry or Kevin McCarthy or Ted Cruz or Fox talking heads. These people know Trump, they know the election was not stolen, and they know he is responsible for the events of Jan. 6.

I didn’t expect from congressman McHenry the principled courage we have seen from Liz Cheney and Adam Kissinger, but I did expect better political judgment. Why, sitting in a safe seat, align with someone facing a tidal wave of legal problems?

Lawyers have long limited the repercussions of Trump’s misdeeds to bankruptcy proceedings, costly out-of-court financial settlements, legal delays, special prosecutor investigations, and impeachments. The Jan. 6 hearings, the search warrants, the civil suits, etc. are not some witch hunts orchestrated by a cabal of Democrats, RINO’s, Attorneys General in New York and Ga., rather proof that “whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap."

David Turman

Hickory