Letter: Trump is a sore loser

I read with amusement the letters from Peggy B Byers & Dave Paist. While I agree that the Democrats are not perfect, it appears they have not read Trump's tweets or news articles of his actions on the virus or his staff member who got fired after stating he saw nothing with the voting.
He is a sore loser.
Dennis DeBalso
Conover NC
This letter to the editor can be found on page A4 in today's print edition.
