Letter: Trump has profited from his time as president

Larry Allen like all members of the Trump cult asks us to "look at what Trump has done in three years..."

Well, among the things he has done is lie about 30,000 times; take children away from their parents and put them in cages; encourage people not to follow the advice of experts that has resulted in the death of over 200,000 Americans; called anyone who joined the military losers and suckers; just to name a few.

Larry wants us to look at the good things Trump has done but like all trumpers he fails to name a single positive thing he has done. Instead he attacks Democrats without a single fact to support it. He tries to make it sound like it is only Democrats who have profited from being elected.

Check on how much Patrick McHenry was worth before he was elected and what he is worth today after years of working for about $175,000 a year and having to maintain two residences.

Why do you think Trump won't reveal his income taxes? You can be certain that he and his kids have benefited greatly in just three years. Taxpayers have already paid millions into his businesses. And he has only paid $750 in taxes.