Letter: Trump creates alternate reality, ignores rule of law

On Aug. 17, 2020 Trump held a rally in Wisconsin and made the statement “the only way we lose is if the election is rigged." Turn the clock back about four years and he was saying the same.
Both times Trump thought he would lose. Both times he creates an alternate reality for himself and anyone choosing to join him.
We have become accustomed to peaceful transitions and concessions like those received from George H.W. Bush, John McCain, and Hillary Clinton. Such has not always been our history. For example, Tilden who won over 50% of the popular vote lost to Hayes after some backroom dealing to end Reconstruction in the South. Bush/Gore was decided by the Supreme Court.
Fraud, voter suppression, and voter intimidation litter periods of our history. People are inclined to look for excuses when losing and with no proof Trump will argue a rigged election for the remainder of his life.
With a 45% job approval and polls never showing him within the margin of error, it should be of no surprise that he lost. Unlike 2016 when he won by 70,000 votes spread over three swing states, this election is not even close. That fact matters not to Trump who, with encouragement from those who wish to coddle him and Mayor Rudy clinging to his last opportunities for attention, is exiting as he entered, in denial of the truth.
Trump recently tweeted he will leave office when Biden proves he won 80 million votes. Biden does not have to prove anything to Donald Trump. Trump said during his first campaign he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his supporters would not care but he is finding many do care.
Trump-appointed judges, Republican secretaries of state, Republican governors, and Republican legislators and election officials across this country who likely voted for Trump chose personal integrity, the rule of law, the integrity of their elections, and our republic, over the defense of meritless claims from the president.
He can call them RINOs, but he cannot fire them like he fired Chris Krebs. Trump has again shown bad judgment in overestimating his power and underestimating the strength of our republic and the value of integrity to most people.
David Turman
Hickory NC
