Letter: Trump creates alternate reality, ignores rule of law

On Aug. 17, 2020 Trump held a rally in Wisconsin and made the statement “the only way we lose is if the election is rigged." Turn the clock back about four years and he was saying the same.

Both times Trump thought he would lose. Both times he creates an alternate reality for himself and anyone choosing to join him.

We have become accustomed to peaceful transitions and concessions like those received from George H.W. Bush, John McCain, and Hillary Clinton. Such has not always been our history. For example, Tilden who won over 50% of the popular vote lost to Hayes after some backroom dealing to end Reconstruction in the South. Bush/Gore was decided by the Supreme Court.

Fraud, voter suppression, and voter intimidation litter periods of our history. People are inclined to look for excuses when losing and with no proof Trump will argue a rigged election for the remainder of his life.

With a 45% job approval and polls never showing him within the margin of error, it should be of no surprise that he lost. Unlike 2016 when he won by 70,000 votes spread over three swing states, this election is not even close. That fact matters not to Trump who, with encouragement from those who wish to coddle him and Mayor Rudy clinging to his last opportunities for attention, is exiting as he entered, in denial of the truth.