Letter: Trump created the election controversy

A reply to Tom Shuford and Tom Millican on the blame for what happened on Jan 6, at the Capitol:

Tom Shuford, if you go back to 2016 you will find about the same ratio of media support for Clinton versus Trump that we saw in the most recent election. The more relevant question is why Trump did not gain more support from media sources after four years in office.

As for the judges, Trump appointed far more conservative judges than the previous administration and several of those conservative judges ruled against Trump in 60 of the 61 cases involving the 2020 election. None of this however, really matters. What matters is that all states in our Republic ran their respective elections and certified the results just like they have done since our founding.