Letter: Trump created the election controversy

A reply to Tom Shuford and Tom Millican on the blame for what happened on Jan 6, at the Capitol:
Tom Shuford, if you go back to 2016 you will find about the same ratio of media support for Clinton versus Trump that we saw in the most recent election. The more relevant question is why Trump did not gain more support from media sources after four years in office.
As for the judges, Trump appointed far more conservative judges than the previous administration and several of those conservative judges ruled against Trump in 60 of the 61 cases involving the 2020 election. None of this however, really matters. What matters is that all states in our Republic ran their respective elections and certified the results just like they have done since our founding.
To use Tom’s “narrative cycle”, Trump created the controversial event that the election was stolen. A counter-narrative was created that the election was the most secure in our history and supported by the lack of credible evidence and favorable court decisions, insistence even in Republican states there was no fraud and finally certification in all states. We will then go back to Trump fiercely defending his position, that it was stolen, inciting his base to appear in D.C. on the day of the official count of the Electoral College, and to attack the Capitol killing and injuring police in the process and threatening the lives of Vice President Pence and Speaker Pelosi. Trump’s narrative partially collapsed with bipartisan support for his second impeachment and a vote of guilty by 57 senators. History will bring the final collapse for the stolen election.
Tom Millican, do I have this correct? You want to impeach the victims of the crime versus the perpetrator? A point of clarification, leader Schumer was in the minority at the time of the insurrection.
Assume that Mr. Millican’s neighborhood had been having a rash of break-ins. Police had cautioned residents to keep their houses locked, buy security cameras and security systems. Mr. Millican did not follow through on the recommendations.
Tom’s house is broken into, files and valuables taken, windows broken, furniture damaged and the perpetrators even urinated on the carpets. If we were to follow Mr. Millican’s logic, we would investigate him for negligence while the thugs swear it was not them but ANTIFA that broke into his home.
Nice try guys, but it will take more than reasoning twisted into a pretzel to undo what we all saw and heard on Jan. 6.
Ellen Parsons
Hickory