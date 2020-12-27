Letter: Trump created his own luck

The “roaring twenties” was a period of prosperity like the '90s. Herbert Hoover was elected in 1928 and in about a year the “roaring twenties” ended with the stock market crash of 1929. The Great Depression followed, and Hoover lost the election to FDR in 1932.

The nation did not have another one-termer until Jimmy Carter lost to Reagan in 1980. Ten million jobs were created under Carter, but inflation was a serious problem, and the Iranian hostage crisis led to Carter’s big loss to Reagan.

The next one-termer was George H.W. Bush, also a victim of an economy in recession and raising taxes to pay for the Reagan deficits. George Bush and Barack Obama served out two terms. Trump took office about six years into economic expansion. He cut taxes and the economy continued its record-long expansion until COVID-19 appeared on our shores.

Trump leaves Biden what Hoover left FDR and Bush left Obama. With roughly 4% of the world’s population, we have 23% of the COVID cases and 19% of the deaths. Our death rate per million people is number nine in the world just below the UK.