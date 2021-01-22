Letter: Trump administration is greatest failure America has ever seen

I read with great amusement the opinion letter written by Mr. Eugene Reid. I want to wish Mr. Reid happy New Year. A year that will be filled with facts, not lies; a year of truth versus constant propagandist misinformation and conspiracy theories from far-right, radical talk show hosts, FOX television and other sycophants.

I can see why Trump cult followers would be so anti-critical thinking, since their leader (the few moments he is not lying), thinks only of himself (and not in critical ways). This is a man that lies that he works for free while bilking his country and his followers out of millions.

Oh, by the way, standing on the shoulders of a strong Obama economy does not mean you get to take credit. Also, climate change, is not a hoax. Like the dinosaurs, coal and oil are destined for extinction. Hopefully, our children and grandchildren will survive the mess we are leaving. But worst of all is putting yourself and your concerns ahead of the health and well-being of your countrymen. Trump’s mishandling and complete failure in response to COVID-19 has been deplorable.

History (facts, Mr. Reid), will show the Trump administration as the greatest failure America has ever seen, and hopefully will ever see. So, we are buckled up Mr. Reid. Trump couldn’t steal the election so all he has left is you.