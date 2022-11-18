Letter: Tread lightly when it comes to banning books

May I remind all concerned, back in the day, up Nawth in Bawston, the Catholic Church banned books, plays, music, movies — you name it. Those things banned became instant best sellers. If we kids heard of something we couldn't see, we'd search it out.

The old ditty about "I Got My Education Out Behind the Barn" holds more truth than parents these days want to acknowledge.

Ban it and they will come, looking for it.

So, tread lightly on the book selection thing. You might call yourself a religious conservative, but maybe your kids really aren't.

Every book is not the Bible. If your kid is 12, and maybe younger, they already know that.

Vergne Harvey

Conover