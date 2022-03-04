Letter: Trash belongs in a can, not on our highways

Catawba County is a trash dump!

As I sit here in my comfortable chair and listen to great music by composer Ennio Morricone I should feel good about things, but I do not feel good. There are so many things destroying this world and our nation, it is hard to be comforted. I will not go into all the wrongs of the world and our USA but I will give my feeling on an issue every citizen can help with. TRASH!

Travel down any road in our county and see the trash tossed or blown into our roadsides. We all need a bold chewing out for doing this to our beautiful landscape. Every one of us can correct this problem and it will not cost you a cent. With just a little courtesy to our neighbors and to ourselves, this trash will just go away and we can drive and admire our roadways again.

Two efforts we all must make. Do not throw things out of your vehicle. Carry a small container in your vehicle for trash or keep your trash until you get gas and then use a trash receptacle or put it in your trash can at home. What a great idea!