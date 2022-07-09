Letter: Tragedies in America are no accident

Tragedies in America are no accident

What do you think of your situations now? Are you pleased with the way things are going? You would have to be blind, deaf and dead! Or maybe a liberal elite.

The economy is going down the drain. The stock market is falling. Your money is fast disappearing. People are afraid to step outside in a lot of places. Mobs run rampant. Shootings are everywhere, with mostly the cops or the innocent getting shot. People are still dying with the virus, sent to us by China. And millions are dying with the fentanyl poison.

Nothing is being done or said about those killings. That might cut off most in Washington’s under-the-table money. Do you not even wonder why nothing is being done? These people, the elites and their cronies, have engineered these things. They are in bed with China. All these things that are happening to us aren’t an accident! They are a plan!

How much more proof do you need?

Larry Allen

Newton