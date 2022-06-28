Letter: Too woke? We need caring, compassion

Most recently the word “woke” has shown up fairly often, mostly in comments by some extreme right-wing Republicans. The HDR quoted Senator Marco Rubio when he said” most Americans are distrustful of government because it has become an enforcer of leftist “woke” ideologues.”

First, to quote from the Merriam-Webster dictionary: Woke: aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice). In someone else’s words we have a moral obligation to “stay woke,” take and stand and be active; challenging injustices and racism in our communities, and fighting hatred and discrimination wherever it rises. I add to this, however it is used. i.e. voter suppression.

If our government supports or enforces woke ideology, good. We need caring and compassion from whatever quarter it comes from, in spite of Rubio and his ilk (I would include Virginia Foxx, Patrick McHenry, Ted Cruz, and many others).

The HDR quotes these people on their editorial page. Interesting though, these people are quick to blame but they never offer solutions. How can anything good get done?

Don Baldwin

Hickory