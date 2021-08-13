Letter: Too many leaders want us to mask up but don't do it themselves

I am overwhelmed by SOME government leaders and their lawless demands to MANDATE vaccines. Their lawless demands to keep our children out of schools simply because the unelected leaders of the National Teachers Union actually dictates the policy of the Department of Education. By their lawless demands that the unvaccinated citizens be segregated from the vaccinated.
Being a dutiful commoner, I wear my mask, social distance, avoid unnecessary contact with other humans, and I got my two vaccines. I do this not just to protect myself, but to also protect you. I try to be a conscientious citizen — I try to act for the good of us all.
However, I see far too many of these leaders — these governors, these rich socialites, these egocentric actors and athletes refusing to act as they insist we act. I see them flying around in their private jets, hosting social bashes where the guests are unmasked. It is a true example of the classic line, “Do as I say, not as I do.” It is an attempt to control the masses.
The event that has pushed me over the edge of social cooperation was Obama’s splendid 60th Birthday Party. By all accounts, it was a splendid affair of 500-plus people, who arrived in their private jets, who failed to wear a mask, and who refused to social distance themselves. But what kind of party would that have been? Remember these same social elites refusing to allow people to attend the funeral of their parents? Remember the "work-from-home" policy and the "on-line learning?"
But the coup de grace was what the reporters wrote about Obama’s bash. A NYT reporter on CNN justified Obama’s huge mask-less birthday bash because he only invited “a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd” That is about as symbolic a liberal statement as it gets. What about the concerns they espouse about vaccinated people passing the Delta variant to the unvaccinated?
Other liberal news anchors said, “Yes it’s a pandemic and a crisis, but let the sophisticated people have their fun.” Yet, they are mandating that we must wear a mask, social distance, and keep our children out of school?
Then there was my favorite comment by a liberal reporter, “Of course viruses don’t attack sophisticated people, Muffy!” As Marie Antoinette said of the commoners, “Let them eat cake.”
I’m just so disgusted!
Tom Allen
Hickory