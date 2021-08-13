Letter: Too many leaders want us to mask up but don't do it themselves

I am overwhelmed by SOME government leaders and their lawless demands to MANDATE vaccines. Their lawless demands to keep our children out of schools simply because the unelected leaders of the National Teachers Union actually dictates the policy of the Department of Education. By their lawless demands that the unvaccinated citizens be segregated from the vaccinated.

Being a dutiful commoner, I wear my mask, social distance, avoid unnecessary contact with other humans, and I got my two vaccines. I do this not just to protect myself, but to also protect you. I try to be a conscientious citizen — I try to act for the good of us all.

However, I see far too many of these leaders — these governors, these rich socialites, these egocentric actors and athletes refusing to act as they insist we act. I see them flying around in their private jets, hosting social bashes where the guests are unmasked. It is a true example of the classic line, “Do as I say, not as I do.” It is an attempt to control the masses.