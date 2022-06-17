Letter: Tombstone had more control of guns

Gun control is as old as the Old West. Militias were required to register guns. The city of Tombstone in the 1880s had more control over guns than exist today. The NRA was once active in gun safety, training, and control, helping Roosevelt draft legislation for the 1934 Firearms Act and the 1938 Gun Control Act.

Things began to change for the NRA in the 1970s. I remember Charlton Heston’s ad holding a flintlock rifle and saying that anyone trying to take my gun would have to pry it from “my cold dead hands." The gun lobby took on the role of proliferation of guns to benefit the gun industry.

Over the last 22 years, deaths from mass shooting (defined as three dead or more) have more than doubled over the last half of that span, averaging 56 per year. No other country in the developed world comes close to this preventable, gut-wrenching loss of innocent people. No other country in the developed world has more guns than people.

As a nation we have progressed from our roots in so many ways but relative to the Second Amendment we have regressed to a place of public malfeasance. Had our founders envisioned life in 2022, they without a doubt would have written the Second Amendment with greater specificity.

Politicians, business owners, lobbyists knowingly marketing weapons of war to the public, to 18-year-old kids, have no shame. The political fight over gun control feeds the coffers of the NRA and Wayne Lapierre’s lavish lifestyle. Assault rifles are marketed using the same psychology used by all other companies pushing products none of us need but are brainwashed into thinking we can’t live without them.

While no one knows for sure there are an estimated 400 million guns in this country, but they are concentrated. Roughly half of U.S. households have no guns and 3% of the population own over 133 million of those guns. Daily gun violence is concentrated in a half-dozen cities.

Reasonable people should be able to compromise to pass universal background checks, red flag laws, ban assault weapons, and allow the cities with major gun violence the latitude that Tombstone had 140 years ago.

Doing the right thing is currently missing in action among pro-life Republican politicians and their partner in malfeasance, the NRA. Given this pathetic reality we must secure our schools as tightly as the NRA secures its big conventions.

David Turman

Hickory