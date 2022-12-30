Letter to federal lawmakers: End United States involvement in Ukraine

Hello, legislators:

I urge our federal legislators to cease U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Here is a list of supporting reasons.

Escalation. NATO is weak without the U.S., and any NATO involvement would disproportionately involve U.S. troops and assets. Our country would become a direct belligerent, which opens the dangerous possibility of a declared war.

Nuclear dangers. Russia has more nukes than the US, and delivery systems that would only be partially intercepted. If there is use of nuclear weapons in Europe (Ukraine or Russia), then the US will experience nuclear destruction. We may even see the trip-wire use of mini-nukes; of which we must beware. Do we take heart in the knowledge that we can destroy Russia? Of course not, we would ourselves be destroyed. There exists no military or political goal, world-wide, that can justify the cost of a nuclear holocaust on the body of America.

Russia has good reason for their invasion. NATO planned to put nuclear missiles and troops on the Ukraine/Russian border. The Russia reaction is understandable. In 1962, the US would not allow such assets to be placed in Cuba. The eventual compromise was for the U.S. to remove its missile assets from Turkey, and Russia removed theirs from Cuba. President Kennedy at the time suggested this was a modern version of the Monroe Doctrine.

Russia will win. They have large numbers of troops, modern equipment, and short lines of logistics. It's already baked in the cake. The question is, how much damage will the body of Ukraine sustain? The war has driven away (as refugees) a million competent Ukrainian men. The Russians have killed or maimed another half-million Ukrainian men. Roads, rails, and electricity are shut down. The U.S. is complicit with the utter destruction of the Ukrainian economy, critical population, infrastructure, and culture by participating in this war. Ukraine, not Russia, is being destroyed. The U.S. should back away and let these two groups of Slavs negotiate.

European loss of trust. Their transportation, heating, and electric costs have gone sky-high. They have depleted their own armories, and it will take years to rebuild. It's all to no benefit; rather, it's the opposite of a peace dividend. We are destroying European trust in America. It's cruel to them, and stupid of us to drive away our allies.

Money. Throwing money at Ukraine is just creating more T-bills, instantly diluting American currency. That's bad. You know this. It's worse than a mistake, it's irrational.

J.P. Straley

Hickory, NC

Straley said the letter was sent to Cong. Patrick McHenry, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thomas Tillis, and Sen.-elect Ted Budd