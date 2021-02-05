Letter: Tillis, Congress promote NC’s clean-energy future

2020 was a year unlike any other, and many people might want to forget it. But there’s at least one fantastic thing that occurred that we shouldn’t lose sight of: Congress passed the first comprehensive national energy legislation in 13 years: The Energy Act of 2020.

Before 2020, clean-energy jobs in North Carolina outgrew overall state employment by nearly 50%, and our clean-energy workforce accounted for 52% of all energy jobs in our state. Senator Tillis has been telling Senate leadership since July that supporting clean energy was a good course out of COVID-19 economic disruption because he understands that an economy built on clean energy is one that is built to last. That’s something of which all North Carolinians should be proud.