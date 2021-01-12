 Skip to main content
Letter: Thugs who took over Capitol were no patriots
I have several thoughts about the events of January 6. As a southerner, it made me sick to see the Confederate flag being waved in the Capitol.

As a white woman, I am now more afraid of white men than I have ever been. As a human being, I am appalled that some conservative talk show hosts were outraged that Josh Hawley lost a book deal. Five people lost their LIVES.

As an American, I am angry that the terms "patriot" and "protester" were used to describe the thugs who over ran the Capitol. They were marks who had been lied to and misled by Trump and all of his enablers.

Kelley Walker

Hickory NC

